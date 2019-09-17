Wisconsin program feeds homeless with deer roadkill

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wi. (CNN) — A Wisconsin community has found an interesting way to feed the hungry — deer roadkill.

The program encourages drivers who have hit a deer on the roadway to report the accident so the deer can be used for food and not go to waste.

Trempealeau County Sheriff Brett Semingson says the program is called, “Helping the Hungry.” It started four years ago.

“Trempealeau county, annually we receive calls of 3-400 car deer accidents,” Semingson said. “A couple years ago the Wisconsin dept. of natural resources quit contracting with counties to remove dead deer off the roadways, so at that time, the highway depts. were just asked to pull the animals into the ditch and rot.”

The idea for the program came from a dispatch sergeant who, at the time, felt there was a better way to handle deer after they’re hit on the roads.

The community response has been positive and many local families have benefited from the program.