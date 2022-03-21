FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 4 North of Louisiana Highway 128. Authorities reported that 86-year-old Norman Ferrington of Winnsboro died because of the crash.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Ferrington, was traveling West on Louisiana Highway 4. Police reported that for reasons still under investigation, Ferrington’s vehicle exited the roadway and impacted a culvert, before colliding with several small trees.

According to officers, Ferrington, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Authorities reported that a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. Police stated that this crash remains under investigation. According to police, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash.

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes. According to Louisiana State Police, in 2022, Troop F has investigated five fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities.