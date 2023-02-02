TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66, and a Powerball of 09.
According to the Powerball website, someone in Florida bought a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers, but did not match the final red ball, which was needed to win the $653 million jackpot. The odds of matching all five white balls is about one in 11.7 million.
The Floridian will take home the third place prize – if they added the “Power Play” option when purchasing the ticket, their winnings would have doubled to $2 million. There is no word yet on who took home the $1 million prize in Florida or where they bought their winning ticket.
With no winner, the Jackpot rises to $700 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets must be purchased before 10 p.m. on that date to be eligible.
If a winning ticket is drawn on Saturday, the jackpot would be the sixth-largest in the game’s history. The 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history are:
- $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022; California
- $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, and Tennessee
- $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
- $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts
- $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland
- Est. $700 million – Next drawing: Feb. 4, 2023
- $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021; California
- $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York
- $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin
- $590.5 million – May 18, 2013; Florida
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are roughly one in 292.2 million.