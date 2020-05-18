Willis Tower basement floods, knocking out power to entire Chicago building

CHICAGO (WGN) — Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across the Chicago area, including the basement of the Willis Tower.

Crews were downtown Monday morning working underground to address power outages created by flooding over the weekend.

Flooding from the Chicago River has also affected the ComEd substation at the Willis Tower.

ComEd was working with the city and Willis Tower officials to assess the situation. The high-rise was the only building that was impacted.

