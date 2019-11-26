Wild hogs attack and kill woman outside Texas home

ANAHUAC, Texas (CNN) — Texas authorities say a woman was killed by wild hogs.

The 59-year-old Christine Rollins’ body was found in the front yard of a home in Anahuac Sunday. She was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was found.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a news conference Monday that “multiple hogs” assaulted her when she arrived at work, likely between 6 and 6:30 a.m., when it was still dark outside.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Hawthorne told reporters.

Jefferson County Medical Examiner Selly Rivers determined she was attacked by different hogs because of the various size of the bites on her body, Hawthorne said.

Neighbors say they’ve recently complained about wild hogs in the area.

The sheriff says hogs in that rural part of Chambers County are becoming a bigger problem.

Rollins would have turned 60 years old on Christmas day.