(The Hill) — Whoopi Goldberg is missing the 27th season premiere of “The View” after testing positive once again for COVID-19.

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here,” Joy Behar, one of the daytime talk show’s co-hosts, told the audience on Tuesday.

“She has COVID,” Behar said of Goldberg. “It’s back!” she added.

“But she’s on the mend,” Behar said of the Academy Award winner. “She’s on the tail-end, and she’ll probably be back this week, but sorry she’s not here for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.”

It’s not the first time that Goldberg has missed the return of “The View” after a hiatus due to the coronavirus.

Last year, the 67-year-old comedian tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the show’s return in January after a holiday break.

“Since [Goldberg’s] vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms are fortunately very, very mild,” Behar said at the time.

Goldberg reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus a second time in late 2022.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the country, with some states experiencing a “substantial” spike in hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, the White House announced that Jill Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. Both she and President Biden had previously tested positive in July 2022.