White House tells ICE to conduct more workplace raids

(via CNN) — The White House apparently wants more ICE workplace raids like the one this week in Mississippi.

ICE says 680 undocumented immigrants were arrested in raids at meat processing plants in six Mississippi cities Wednesday.

Shortly after that operation, a senior immigration official claims the White House directed ICE to conduct more workplace enforcement operations this year.

According to the source, ICE field offices around the country have been told to identify at least two locations as potential targets.

The Trump administration has faced strong backlash and criticism for the raids.

On Friday, President Trump defended the move as “a very good deterrent” to people coming into the U.S. illegally.