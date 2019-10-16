Wheel of Fortune contestant gives hilarious introduction about ‘loveless marriage,’ ‘rotten grandson’

1  of  3
by: KDVR Staff, CNN Newsource

Could it be the best “Wheel of Fortune” introduction of all time?

Blair Davis appeared on Monday night’s episode of the game show. Host Pat Sajak introduced Davis as a trucking business owner from Cardiff, California, and then asked him to talk more about his family:

“I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ, and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson.”

Davis’ perfect deadpan delivery had the crowd, and Sajak, laughing appreciatively.

