MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, Monday, Dec. 18, is National Twin Day.

Gambling.com completed a study as to which states have the highest rates of twin and triplet birth rates.

Interestingly enough, some states may be considered outliers, and Alabama ranks high in both categories.

Top 5 states for twin births:

RankStateTotal Twin BirthsRate per 1,000 births
1Michigan11,52335.8
2Connecticut3,62335.4
3Alabama6,10935.1
4Nebraska2,61635.1
5South Dakota1,19834.9

Top 5 states for triplet births:

RankStateTotal Triplet BirthsRate per 100,000 births
1Nebraska121162.3
2Wyoming31161
3Utah190136
4Alabama213122.4
5North Dakota3634.9

Full table of twin and triplet births and rates across the country:

StateTotal Twin BirthsRate per 1,000 birthsTotal Triplet BirthsRate per 100,000 births
Alabama6,10935.1213122.4
Alaska89330.430102.1
Arizona7,08129.920184.8
Arkansas3,44531.78679
California39,52329.994571
Colorado5,85431.39450.2
Connecticut3,62335.47775.2
Delaware95130.11753.8
Florida19,85930.549976.6
Georgia12,68633.834592
Hawaii1,44029.13876.7
Idaho2,04931.54873.8
Illinois14,08933.741098
Indiana7,7213222191.7
Iowa3,81234.28172.6
Kansas3,26830.87974.5
Kentucky5,0743210868.1
Louisiana5,82033.116895.5
Maine1,20833.93084.2
Maryland6,74432.120798.7
Massachusetts6,79533.219092.8
Michigan11,52335.831898.8
Minnesota6,46032.8224113.8
Mississippi3,73034.210394.4
Missouri7,34734.215974.1
Montana96228.82574.9
Nebraska2,61635.1121162.3
Nevada3,07229.46158.4
New Hampshire1,13331.81542.1
New Jersey9,76332.7321107.4
New Mexico1,71225.24160.4
New York21,76733.155985.1
North Carolina11,44532.333995.7
North Dakota1,01532.636115.6
Ohio13,14633452113.3
Oklahoma4,65431.810168.9
Oregon4,083339173.5
Pennsylvania12,78931.934686.4
Rhode Island98732.12787.7
South Carolina5,66633.412070.8
South Dakota1,19834.91337.9
Tennessee7,70032.122393.0
Texas33,79530.196685.9
Utah4,62233.1190136
Vermont525331275.3
Virginia9,77433.525988.7
Washington7,31228.819275.6
West Virginia1,716323667
Wisconsin6,23833.217492.6
Wyoming6173231161

The data provided is from the National Vital Statistics Reports in 2018-2020 from the Centers for Disease Control.

How multiples are made

People often ask how a twin, triplet or other multiples pregnancies occur.

Sometimes, twin or triplet pregnancies just happen coincidentally. However, that is not always the case, and in some cases, specific factors come into play.

Twin pregnancies are more likely as you age because hormonal changes can cause more than one egg to be released at a time. Another example is assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization, which also increases the odds of twins or other multiples.

Fraternal twins are the most common kind of twins. They occur when two different eggs are fertilized by two different sperm. They have their own placenta and amniotic sac. They can become two boys, two girls or a boy and a girl.

Identical twins occur when a single fertilized egg splits and develops into two fetuses. They share a placenta and could share an amniotic sac or have their own. They are identical, sharing the same sex, physical traits and characteristics.

Rarely do identical twins fail to completely separate into two individuals. When this does happen, they’re called conjoined twins.

Triplets and higher multiples can be identical, fraternal or a combination of both.