MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, Monday, Dec. 18, is National Twin Day.
Gambling.com completed a study as to which states have the highest rates of twin and triplet birth rates.
Interestingly enough, some states may be considered outliers, and Alabama ranks high in both categories.
Top 5 states for twin births:
|Rank
|State
|Total Twin Births
|Rate per 1,000 births
|1
|Michigan
|11,523
|35.8
|2
|Connecticut
|3,623
|35.4
|3
|Alabama
|6,109
|35.1
|4
|Nebraska
|2,616
|35.1
|5
|South Dakota
|1,198
|34.9
Top 5 states for triplet births:
|Rank
|State
|Total Triplet Births
|Rate per 100,000 births
|1
|Nebraska
|121
|162.3
|2
|Wyoming
|31
|161
|3
|Utah
|190
|136
|4
|Alabama
|213
|122.4
|5
|North Dakota
|36
|34.9
Full table of twin and triplet births and rates across the country:
|State
|Total Twin Births
|Rate per 1,000 births
|Total Triplet Births
|Rate per 100,000 births
|Alabama
|6,109
|35.1
|213
|122.4
|Alaska
|893
|30.4
|30
|102.1
|Arizona
|7,081
|29.9
|201
|84.8
|Arkansas
|3,445
|31.7
|86
|79
|California
|39,523
|29.9
|945
|71
|Colorado
|5,854
|31.3
|94
|50.2
|Connecticut
|3,623
|35.4
|77
|75.2
|Delaware
|951
|30.1
|17
|53.8
|Florida
|19,859
|30.5
|499
|76.6
|Georgia
|12,686
|33.8
|345
|92
|Hawaii
|1,440
|29.1
|38
|76.7
|Idaho
|2,049
|31.5
|48
|73.8
|Illinois
|14,089
|33.7
|410
|98
|Indiana
|7,721
|32
|221
|91.7
|Iowa
|3,812
|34.2
|81
|72.6
|Kansas
|3,268
|30.8
|79
|74.5
|Kentucky
|5,074
|32
|108
|68.1
|Louisiana
|5,820
|33.1
|168
|95.5
|Maine
|1,208
|33.9
|30
|84.2
|Maryland
|6,744
|32.1
|207
|98.7
|Massachusetts
|6,795
|33.2
|190
|92.8
|Michigan
|11,523
|35.8
|318
|98.8
|Minnesota
|6,460
|32.8
|224
|113.8
|Mississippi
|3,730
|34.2
|103
|94.4
|Missouri
|7,347
|34.2
|159
|74.1
|Montana
|962
|28.8
|25
|74.9
|Nebraska
|2,616
|35.1
|121
|162.3
|Nevada
|3,072
|29.4
|61
|58.4
|New Hampshire
|1,133
|31.8
|15
|42.1
|New Jersey
|9,763
|32.7
|321
|107.4
|New Mexico
|1,712
|25.2
|41
|60.4
|New York
|21,767
|33.1
|559
|85.1
|North Carolina
|11,445
|32.3
|339
|95.7
|North Dakota
|1,015
|32.6
|36
|115.6
|Ohio
|13,146
|33
|452
|113.3
|Oklahoma
|4,654
|31.8
|101
|68.9
|Oregon
|4,083
|33
|91
|73.5
|Pennsylvania
|12,789
|31.9
|346
|86.4
|Rhode Island
|987
|32.1
|27
|87.7
|South Carolina
|5,666
|33.4
|120
|70.8
|South Dakota
|1,198
|34.9
|13
|37.9
|Tennessee
|7,700
|32.1
|223
|93.0
|Texas
|33,795
|30.1
|966
|85.9
|Utah
|4,622
|33.1
|190
|136
|Vermont
|525
|33
|12
|75.3
|Virginia
|9,774
|33.5
|259
|88.7
|Washington
|7,312
|28.8
|192
|75.6
|West Virginia
|1,716
|32
|36
|67
|Wisconsin
|6,238
|33.2
|174
|92.6
|Wyoming
|617
|32
|31
|161
The data provided is from the National Vital Statistics Reports in 2018-2020 from the Centers for Disease Control.
How multiples are made
People often ask how a twin, triplet or other multiples pregnancies occur.
Sometimes, twin or triplet pregnancies just happen coincidentally. However, that is not always the case, and in some cases, specific factors come into play.
Twin pregnancies are more likely as you age because hormonal changes can cause more than one egg to be released at a time. Another example is assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization, which also increases the odds of twins or other multiples.
Fraternal twins are the most common kind of twins. They occur when two different eggs are fertilized by two different sperm. They have their own placenta and amniotic sac. They can become two boys, two girls or a boy and a girl.
Identical twins occur when a single fertilized egg splits and develops into two fetuses. They share a placenta and could share an amniotic sac or have their own. They are identical, sharing the same sex, physical traits and characteristics.
Rarely do identical twins fail to completely separate into two individuals. When this does happen, they’re called conjoined twins.
Triplets and higher multiples can be identical, fraternal or a combination of both.