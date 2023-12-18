MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, Monday, Dec. 18, is National Twin Day.

Gambling.com completed a study as to which states have the highest rates of twin and triplet birth rates.

Interestingly enough, some states may be considered outliers, and Alabama ranks high in both categories.

Top 5 states for twin births:

Rank State Total Twin Births Rate per 1,000 births 1 Michigan 11,523 35.8 2 Connecticut 3,623 35.4 3 Alabama 6,109 35.1 4 Nebraska 2,616 35.1 5 South Dakota 1,198 34.9

Top 5 states for triplet births:

Rank State Total Triplet Births Rate per 100,000 births 1 Nebraska 121 162.3 2 Wyoming 31 161 3 Utah 190 136 4 Alabama 213 122.4 5 North Dakota 36 34.9

Full table of twin and triplet births and rates across the country:

State Total Twin Births Rate per 1,000 births Total Triplet Births Rate per 100,000 births Alabama 6,109 35.1 213 122.4 Alaska 893 30.4 30 102.1 Arizona 7,081 29.9 201 84.8 Arkansas 3,445 31.7 86 79 California 39,523 29.9 945 71 Colorado 5,854 31.3 94 50.2 Connecticut 3,623 35.4 77 75.2 Delaware 951 30.1 17 53.8 Florida 19,859 30.5 499 76.6 Georgia 12,686 33.8 345 92 Hawaii 1,440 29.1 38 76.7 Idaho 2,049 31.5 48 73.8 Illinois 14,089 33.7 410 98 Indiana 7,721 32 221 91.7 Iowa 3,812 34.2 81 72.6 Kansas 3,268 30.8 79 74.5 Kentucky 5,074 32 108 68.1 Louisiana 5,820 33.1 168 95.5 Maine 1,208 33.9 30 84.2 Maryland 6,744 32.1 207 98.7 Massachusetts 6,795 33.2 190 92.8 Michigan 11,523 35.8 318 98.8 Minnesota 6,460 32.8 224 113.8 Mississippi 3,730 34.2 103 94.4 Missouri 7,347 34.2 159 74.1 Montana 962 28.8 25 74.9 Nebraska 2,616 35.1 121 162.3 Nevada 3,072 29.4 61 58.4 New Hampshire 1,133 31.8 15 42.1 New Jersey 9,763 32.7 321 107.4 New Mexico 1,712 25.2 41 60.4 New York 21,767 33.1 559 85.1 North Carolina 11,445 32.3 339 95.7 North Dakota 1,015 32.6 36 115.6 Ohio 13,146 33 452 113.3 Oklahoma 4,654 31.8 101 68.9 Oregon 4,083 33 91 73.5 Pennsylvania 12,789 31.9 346 86.4 Rhode Island 987 32.1 27 87.7 South Carolina 5,666 33.4 120 70.8 South Dakota 1,198 34.9 13 37.9 Tennessee 7,700 32.1 223 93.0 Texas 33,795 30.1 966 85.9 Utah 4,622 33.1 190 136 Vermont 525 33 12 75.3 Virginia 9,774 33.5 259 88.7 Washington 7,312 28.8 192 75.6 West Virginia 1,716 32 36 67 Wisconsin 6,238 33.2 174 92.6 Wyoming 617 32 31 161

The data provided is from the National Vital Statistics Reports in 2018-2020 from the Centers for Disease Control.

How multiples are made

People often ask how a twin, triplet or other multiples pregnancies occur.

Sometimes, twin or triplet pregnancies just happen coincidentally. However, that is not always the case, and in some cases, specific factors come into play.

Twin pregnancies are more likely as you age because hormonal changes can cause more than one egg to be released at a time. Another example is assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization, which also increases the odds of twins or other multiples.

Fraternal twins are the most common kind of twins. They occur when two different eggs are fertilized by two different sperm. They have their own placenta and amniotic sac. They can become two boys, two girls or a boy and a girl.

Identical twins occur when a single fertilized egg splits and develops into two fetuses. They share a placenta and could share an amniotic sac or have their own. They are identical, sharing the same sex, physical traits and characteristics.

Rarely do identical twins fail to completely separate into two individuals. When this does happen, they’re called conjoined twins.

Triplets and higher multiples can be identical, fraternal or a combination of both.