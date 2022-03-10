WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 120 block of Leon Linder Road for a theft complaint. During the deputies’ investigation of the complaint, they discovered the suspect stole a four-wheeler and other items. Deputies also discovered that the suspect was 37-year-old John Henry Moore Jr.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, authorities made contact with Moore and he advised deputies that he and the victim had a verbal agreement for him to take the victim’s belongings for collateral. According to deputies, the victim mentioned that they never gave Moore permission to remove anything from their property. The victim also advised deputies that Moore still had approximately $6,430 worth of their belongings.

According to Moore, he had a tool box that he took from the victim, but no longer possessed it due to him paying a storage building fee where they kept the tool box. After deputies gained verbal consent to Moore’s residence, they discovered one plastic bag containing marijuana, another plastic bag containing methamphetamine, and a loaded syringe containing methamphetamine. Moore took ownership of the items and was placed under arrest.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Felony Theft. His bond was set at $12,250.