WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Edwards Road in reference to a violation of a protective order. As deputies arrived to the scene, they made contact with the victim who advised that they were in a verbal altercation with 36-year-old Damian Deontray Lindsey.

According to authorities, the victim mentioned that they left their home to go to their grandmother’s home and Lindsey allegedly followed them in his vehicle. The victim advised deputies that Lindsey struck the front of their car with his truck shortly after they left their residence.

The victim mentioned that as they came to a stop sign at Pankey Street and Edwards Road, they observed Lindsey approaching them at high speed. The victim then turned left onto Edwards Road to avoid being hit.

Damian Deontray Lindsey

There were two children inside of the victim’s vehicle. Lindsey entered the ditch, running over the stop sign and crashing into a tree. Two witnesses at the scene identified Lindsey as the driver of the truck.

Deputies made contact with Lindsey and advised him of his Miranda Rights. Lindsey denied hitting the victim and chasing them with his vehicle. He claimed that someone stole his truck from him.

Lindsey was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses: