Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

(WJHL) – Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.

According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.

Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.



No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 20, 2020

Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.

According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

