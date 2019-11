(CNN Newsource)–Wells Fargo has stopped charging fees on student loan payments.

The company says it stopped levying the fees on November 15th.

Wells Fargo told CNN that unpaid past late fees will be waived, but interest will continue to accrue if no payment is made and late payments will be reported to consumer reporting agencies.

Wells Fargo says the policy includes student loans from other lenders that are a part of a Wells Fargo consolidation loan.

LATEST STORIES: