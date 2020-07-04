Waterbury, Conn. Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed Saturday morning the Christopher Columbus Statue on 235 Grand Street in Waterbury has been vandalized.
News 8 is on the scene and reports the head of the statue has been removed.
RELATED: Rally to remove Waterbury Columbus statue becomes standoff
Waterbury Police said they are currently investigating the ‘criminal mischief’ complaint. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES
- Jeff Sessions campaigns in Baldwin less than two weeks before runoff
- The Puppy Den in Daphne broken into
- Spring Sport Shout Out: Sean Mason
- WATCH: Fall resumption at UWF
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek