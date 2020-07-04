Waterbury, Conn. Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

by: Leah Myers

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed Saturday morning the Christopher Columbus Statue on 235 Grand Street in Waterbury has been vandalized.

News 8 is on the scene and reports the head of the statue has been removed.

Waterbury Police said they are currently investigating the ‘criminal mischief’ complaint. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

This is a developing story.

