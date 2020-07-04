Waterbury, Conn. Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed Saturday morning the Christopher Columbus Statue on 235 Grand Street in Waterbury has been vandalized.

News 8 is on the scene and reports the head of the statue has been removed.

Photo: News 8 Reporter LaSalle Blanks

Photo: News 8 Reporter LaSalle Blanks

Waterbury Police said they are currently investigating the ‘criminal mischief’ complaint. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941.

This is a developing story.

