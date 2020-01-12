WATCH: US firefighters greeted with applause as they arrive to fight Australia’s wildfires

(CNN) – American firefighters got a warm heroes’ welcome as they arrived in Sydney this week.

Australians gave a lengthy round of applause as they came through the arrival gate at the city’s airport.

Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, says the applause at the airport reflects the gratitude and admiration all Australians have for the Americans’ generosity and assistance.

In many ways, the American firefighters are returning the favor.

Australia has been sending firefighters to the United States for more than 15 years. The most recent example was in August 2018, when 138 arrived.

The last time US firefighters worked in Australia was 2010.

