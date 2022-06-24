BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sits down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that have immediately gone into effect.

Abortion is effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the three abortion clinics in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are now closed.

There has been trigger laws on the books since 2006 that does not have exceptions for rape or incest. A bill signed by Governor John Bel Edwards this year also does not provide those exceptions. The only exceptions are when the mother’s life is in danger and the abortion must have two doctor’s approval.

The law also mandates punishments for doctors who perform abortions outside the approved exceptions. It increased the punishments to 10 years in prison or a fine between $10,000-$100,000.

Hear from Rep. Landry on the current fallout of the decision and her response to people who potentially are seeking prenatal care or alternatives to abortion.