WATCH: Shocking drone video shows damage to WGNO News Studio

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — What was once called minor damage, in the daylight is now being described as extensive and major.

WGNO’s Studio is located on the 8th floor of the Galleria skyscraper, in Metairie. Drone video taken early Monday morning highlights the destruction Hurricane Ida left in her wake.

As of Sunday night, it appeared the Galleria sustained only minor damage. A couple of leaky ceiling tiles, an unexplained draft in the hall, and a crushed satellite dish were a few of the damages originally noted. That initial damage can be seen in the photo gallery form inside the WGNO News Studio.

  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane IdaGalleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
  • Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida
    Galleria damaged during Hurricane Ida

And in the video below, taken Sunday afternoon, you can see a roof from a nearby building ripped off and picked up by the intense winds. The debris went flying by the camera and crashed into one of the WGNO satellite dishes. Also seen in the video, insulation from another nearby building is hanging onto the side of the Galleria.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories