WATCH: Procession to honor Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A procession is being held today in Fayetteville for the officer that was shot and killed on Saturday night.
The procession will leave the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 a.m. this morning.
The procession will be streamed.
Officers will line West Clydesdale Drive and escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
