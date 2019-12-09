WATCH: Procession to honor Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A procession is being held today in Fayetteville for the officer that was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The procession will leave the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 a.m. this morning.

You can watch the entire procession in the video above.

Officers will line West Clydesdale Drive and escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

LATEST STORIES: