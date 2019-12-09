WATCH: Procession to honor Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

National

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A procession is being held today in Fayetteville for the officer that was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The procession will leave the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 a.m. this morning.

You can watch the entire procession in the video above.

Officers will line West Clydesdale Drive and escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

