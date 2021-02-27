WATCH: NOPD gives update on slain officer fatally gunned down at basketball game

NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement officer was shot Friday night at a high school basketball game in New Orleans. The victim was a Tulane police officer and a reserve constable with the Second City Court in Algiers.

The shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. at a basketball game on the campus of George Washington Carver High School. About one hour later, the NOPD announced that the officer died from his injuries.

“An individual attempted to enter the game and had an altercation with one of the staff members,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who could not divulge the identity of the slain Tulane police officer and reserve Constable officer with the Second City Court in Algiers. “The officer heard the disturbance and attempted to intervene.

“As a result of intervening and attempting to escort this individual out of the school, this individual pulled his weapon out and fired a shot that struck the officer in his chest.”

The shooting happened in the foyer of the building, on the other side of doors that lead to the gymnasium. It’s the same area where tickets were taken and temperatures were checked prior to the game.

After the shooting, the gym was placed on lockdown, preventing people from entering or leaving. The school’s parking lot was also on lockdown.

According to radio communications, paramedics were working on the injured officer in the back of the ambulance which was going to University Medical Center where the officer was pronounced dead.

Police have a suspect in custody, and according to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office records, 35-year-old John Shallerhorn was arrested for first degree murder of a police officer.

“We do have an individual detained at this time, who we do believe is responsible for this act,” said Ferguson. “Again, this is a very fluid situation. Our homicide division will be the lead in this investigation while our force investigation team will assist in this process.”