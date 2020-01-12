WATCH: LSU, Clemson head coaches speak ahead of National Championship

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — One child has died and another is still missing after a strong wave swept a father and his two kids into the ocean on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

A man was holding his two children, a 7-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by a wave and swept out to sea, said Oregon State Police. A police officer found the man struggling in the water, with the girl further out behind him. OSP said the officer was able to rescue the 7-year-old from the current and the man was able to get to shore as well. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.