SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – New evidence has been uncovered that connects Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann with two more women who were found dead on Long Island, according to an attorney representing victims in the case.

Attorney John Ray said he would announce a “major development” in the Gilgo Beach case on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated shortly with details from the press conference.

New evidence connects Heuermann with Shannan Gilbert and Karen Vergata, who were found dead on Long Island in 2011 and 1996, respectively, according to a news release from Ray’s law firm.

“The evidence also expands knowledge and information regarding Heuermann and his wife. There will be available sworn statements of new witnesses,” the news release said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison was expected to attend the press conference, according to the law firm.

Heuermann is already charged with murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Heuermann is also the “prime suspect” in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, authorities have said.

Heuermann allegedly met the women online and then dumped their bodies in the brush off Ocean Parkway. Their bodies were discovered in 2010.

Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park on Long Island, was arrested in July. He maintains he is not the killer.

Shannon Gilbert

Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot in Oak Beach in Suffolk County in May 2010.

The disappearance of Gilbert and the subsequent search for her body led investigators to discover the remains of four other women nearby in Gilgo Beach in December 2010. The following spring, six more sets of remains were found nearby.

Gilbert’s remains were found in December 2011, about three-quarters of a mile from where she was last seen alive.

In 2022, 911 calls were released from the night Gilbert called the police frantically asking for help. However, lead investigators in the Gilgo Beach murders case had previously said they did not believe her death was connected to the so-called “Long Island Serial Killer.”

Karen Vergata

The family of 34-year-old Karen Vergata last heard from her on Valentine’s Day in 1996. Some of her remains were found on Fire Island in 1996 and more of her bones were discovered near Gilgo Beach in 2011.

Investigators believe Vergata was working as an escort and living in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

Vergata had not previously been tied to the case against Heuermann.