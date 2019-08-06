Dayton mayor addresses Gov. DeWine plans, Trump visit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley addressed the media Tuesday in front of Ned Peppers in the Oregon District, the site of the Sunday morning mass shooting.

Mayor Whaley addressed a number of topics, including Gov. Mike DeWine’s call for increased background checks on all gun sales in Ohio, as well as President Trump’s visit to the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

Mayor Whaley said she was pleased with the steps that Gov. DeWine took Tuesday morning.

“I think he has listened to the people of Dayton,” Mayor Whaley said. “Of course, are they steps as big as I’d take? Of course not. You know, we all walk in different strides. But considering that last year I was fighting the state legislature about not having guns in daycare centers and House Bill 178 is a bill that is getting rid of concealed carry, I am pleased that we’re talking about a conversation in a direction that I think is more appropriate around common sense gun reform.”