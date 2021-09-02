WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards says ‘We are the best in the business, because we get too much business’

AMITE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addresses the state from Tangipahoa after an Thursday afternoon spent assessing recovery efforts in the surrounding parishes of St. Bernard and Plaquemines.

Like St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper did hours earlier, the briefing started with Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller reminding his residents of the current burn ban and for Tangipahoa and 19 other parishes, as well as upcoming debris removal from catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

Gov. Edwards then began his briefing praising his state’s response during emergency crises.

“We are the best in the business, because we get too much business,” said Edwards.

The governor then immediately switched tone and addressed the Louisiana Health Department report of four fatalities involving nursing home residents after being evacuated to Tangipahoa Parish facility.

“I also grieved today about the situation that happened in Independence, in Tangipahoa Parish, with some of our most vulnerable citizens in the State of Louisiana,” started Gov. Edwards on the situation. “I have been notified of four deaths among the nursing home residents who have been evacuated to a facility on Friday here in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of the hurricane.

“Three of those deaths were classified as storm-related by the coroner,” he continued. “And they involved a 59-year-old female from Harvey, a 52-year-old male from Orleans Parish and a 77-year-old male from Houma.

“Upon being notified of deteriorating and inadequate shelter conditions at the facilities, LDH inspectors visited the site and were expelled form the property and prevented from conducting a full assessment, and that was on Tuesday.”

