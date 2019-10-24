WATCH: Flyover of damage in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff toured storm damage from an aerial perspective this morning in Benton County.

ARH Aviation gave a tour for Dan and photographer John Cumpston. Take a look at the video above as they survey EF-1, possible EF-2 tornado damage in Benton County.

The crew flew from Siloam Springs to northeast Benton County.

