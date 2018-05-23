WATCH: Florida officers rescue children after woman holds them on building ledge

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

Police officers in Florida are being lauded as heroes after they stepped into a scary situation and rescued a woman who appeared to be preparing to jump off a roof with two small children.

The Delray Beach Police Department responded to reports of a woman and two children standing on the roof of a townhouse.

Upon arrival, police encountered a 23-year-old woman and two small children, ages 1 and 3, on the ledge of a garage. Police said the woman was hallucinating and acting erratically and refused to listen to their commands.

Officer Rob Addea immediately jumped into action and positioned himself under the window to catch them if necessary.

“Just get the kids back inside,” Addea pleaded with the mother. “Please. Please. That’s all we want you to do.”

Around that time, Sgt. Mike Debree and Sgt. Brian Griffith went upstairs and accessed a window to the ledge. Sgt. Debree grabbed the children’s arms while Sgt. Griffith tried to reason with the mother.

“I was afraid she was going to jump or pull me with her or kick the children,” said Officer Brian Griffith.

“I had a grip on the kids, they were not going to fall off; they were kind of safe,” added Sgt. Mike Debree.

“I want to see your badge,” the woman said as her children cried in the background.

The officer showed her his badge to reassure her that he was a law enforcement officer.

“Are you a sergeant?” The woman said. “No, it doesn’t say sergeant … Point blank, body avenger!”

Other officers were able to open the window of the townhouse next door and Officer Griffith and Sgt. Debree walked the two children along the ledge to safety, then several officers lifted the woman to safety through a window.

The woman was committed to a mental health facility under Florida’s Baker Act and may face criminal charges once released, police said.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident and has custody of the children.