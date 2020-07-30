Watch: Fire burning at Coors facility in Golden

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Jefferson County emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the Coors facility in Golden.

The fire appears to be contained to the roof or upper floors of one round section of the building.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories