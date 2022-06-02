NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 30, the Jefferson Parish East Bank Consolidated Fire Department began investigating a fire at a local Walmart.

According to Jefferson Parish government officials, the fire broke out around 9:44 p.m. on Monday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and remains unknown at this time.

Reports show that no one was injured in the fire.

ATF, JPSO, and the Jefferson Parish Arson Division are investigating the incident.

There was a second fire reported Tuesday morning which was an electrical issue due to water on the ground from Monday night’s fire.

Walmart issued the following statement regarding the fire:

As an essential store to our community, our goal is to assess any damage and reopen our Harahan store as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are working with our Metairie location at 8912 Veterans Memorial Boulevard to temporarily manage our customers’ shopping needs.

Pharmacy curbside pickup at our Harahan store is open for customers’ prescriptions. The store’s pharmacy can be reached at 504.733.4923.