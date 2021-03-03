WATCH: Bear roams Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A bear was seen roaming a Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday night.

KTLA captured aerial footage of the animal in a residential area of Eagle Rock, a neighborhood northeast of the city’s downtown.

Several police vehicles were stationed throughout the neighborhood as KTLA arrived above the scene at about 10:30 p.m.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the bear could be seen going through several backyards.

No animal officials could be seen working to capture the critter.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not immediately be reached for comment.