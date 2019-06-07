Washington Supreme Court rules against florist who refused same-sex wedding

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Washington State Supreme Court ruled against a florist who refused to make an arrangement for the wedding of a same-sex couple.

The florist said she declined to make an arrangement for the 2013 wedding because it was at odds with her faith.

But in Thursday’s unanimous decision, the court said discrimination based on same-sex marriage is the same as discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Lawyers for the state say the decision is a victory for civil rights in Washington. But lawyers for the florist say she plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ruling is the latest in the national fight over religious freedom and anti-discrimination laws.

It also comes one year after the Supreme Court sided with a Colorado baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex couple.