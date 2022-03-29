LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Washington police officer was stabbed to death on a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night. The Edmonds Police Department has identified the stabbing victim as Officer Tyler Steffins.

Steffins, 33, was off-duty at the time of his death.

Freddy Allen, 58, the man accused of stabbing to death Steffins refused to go to court for his initial appearance Monday morning. Allen was taken into custody after a brief chase. According to the arrest report, he threw a hunting knife with a 6-inch blade into the Statue of Liberty fountain in front of New York – New York Hotel before complying with the officers’ commands.

Freddy Allen (LVMPD)

The alleged stabbing happened around 9:40 p.m. on a pedestrian bridge between New York, New York, and the MGM Grand at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The arrest report said the stabbing happened after Steffins got into an argument with another man, named Dean Cattorini, over how he was petting his dogs. Cattorini told police, that on the previous day, Friday, Steffins had “grabbed his dog’s face aggressively” and it upset him.

On Saturday, Cattorini and Allen were on the pedestrian bridge when they were approached by Steffins who stopped to pet the dogs, the arrest report said. Cattorini told police Steffins was once again aggressive while petting the dogs and he exchanged words with him. During the argument, Allen approached Steffins and reached his hands toward his chest, stabbing him. Steffins said, “I think he just stabbed me” and then collapsed. Steffins died a few hours later at University Medical Center.

Edmonds Police Officer Tyler Steffins was stabbed to death in Las Vegas on March 26, 2022. (Credit: Edmond Police Dept.)

According to the Edmonds Police Department Facebook page, Steffins started with the department in 2018 and is survived by a wife, two young children, his step-mother, father, brothers, and sister.

The Edmonds Police Department wrote Steffins’ death was a tragic loss for the agency.

“Tyler was a valued member of our police family whose infectious smile and contagious laugh endeared him to his peers. We will miss him terribly but cherish the times we had with him.”

Allen is facing a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Allen’s next court date is Wednesday, March 30.