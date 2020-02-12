Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!

(CNN Newsource–) Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? If so, now’s your chance, NASA is hiring.

The space agency is accepting applications for its next class of astronauts from March 2nd through the 31st.

Among the requirements: U.S. citizenship and a Master’s degree in one of the “stem” fields: science, technology, engineering, or math.

The master’s degree requirement can be met in several other ways, candidates must pass NASA’s long-duration spaceflight physical.

Right now, NASA currently has 48 astronauts, a handful of new ones will be hired for the astronaut corps and begin training.

These “Artemis Generation” astronauts could end up on the international space station or future planned missions to the Moon and Mars.

