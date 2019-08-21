Walmart suing Tesla, claims solar panels caught fire on store roofs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Walmart is suing Tesla, claiming rooftop solar panels caught fire at several stores.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Walmart accused Tesla of negligence. According to the complaint, Tesla’s solar panels allegedly ignited fires on the roofs of seven Walmart stores.

Walmart has installed Tesla solar panels on more than 240 stores across the United States. The retail giant now wants Tesla to remove the systems and pay for the damage from the fires.

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment on the suit. Walmart declined to comment further.