Walmart offering gift card for car seat recycling, Target offers discounts

(WTNH/WFLA) – Target and Walmart are holding events in September to help keep car seats out of landfills.

In connection with National Baby Safety Month in September, car seat trade-ins are being held at both retailers.

Walmart will host its first-ever car seat recycling event. Customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk at any participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card that can be used in-store and online to buy baby items.

Walmart’s $30 gift card offer with car seat trade is valid Sept. 16 through Sept. 30. There’s a two gift card limit per household.

Target’s trade-in event runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13. When you bring your car seat to guest services, customers will receive a 20 percent coupon off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. The coupon is valid through Sept. 14.

Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.

You can participate in the car seat trade-in event at any Target store.