Walmart, CVS pull Johnson & Johnson baby powder off shelves amid recall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder are being pulled from major chain pharmacies shortly after the FDA found sub-trace amounts of asbestos in a single bottle, CNBC reports.

Both Walmart and CVS Health said they were removing and blocking all containers of Johnson & Johnson’s 22-ounce baby powder.

“CVS Pharmacy is complying with Johnson & Johnson’s voluntary recall of Johnson’s Baby Powder 22 oz. and is removing this product from all stores and from CVS.com,” spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in a statement to CNBC. “We also initiated a ‘Do Not Sell’ register prompt in our stores to prevent the sale of this item during the product removal process.”

Rite Aid is removing all Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder from stores.

“Rite Aid informed all stores to pull all product from shelves and store it in a secure location. Additionally, we’ve applied a point of sale system block for this product to prevent it from being sold,” Rite Aid told CNBC.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson issued a voluntary recall of an estimated 33,000 bottle of its 22-ounce baby powder.

The company said it is working with the FDA to determine the validity of the test results.

