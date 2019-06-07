Volkswagen brings back bus in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beep, beep! Volkswagen is bringing back its popular bus design.

The company says it is planning on selling a production version of the award-winning concept electric vehicle in 2022 in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It will be called the Microbus.

Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, in Pebble Beach, Calif., Dr. Herbert Diess said, “For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world.” Dr. Deiss continued saying, “Our goal is clear: we want to make the fully electric, fully connected car a bestseller around the world. The iconic car of the electric age must be a Volkswagen.”

