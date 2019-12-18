VISA: credit cards at risk of gas-pump hacks

(CNN Newsource) — Visa is warning customers that cyber-crime teams have found a weak spot in gas station networks.
Visa’s fraud disruption teams are investigating several “unique attacks targeting merchant point-of-sale systems that were likely carried out by sophisticated cyber-crime groups.”
It says the groups installed POS malware after gaining access to the gas station’s network.
Visa says the POS attacks are more sophisticated than credit card skimmers.
The company is warning consumers to keep an eye on the charges posted to their accounts.
