Video shows trooper being dragged 100 feet by car

ORLANDO (CNN) — A Florida Highway Patrol officer was dragged 100 feet by a car he was attempting to pull over for speeding.

The driver fled on foot when the vehicle stopped for a train, but he tried to jump back in when the train passed.

The passenger then switched to the driver’s seat, dragging both the original driver and the officer along behind the car.

The officer only received minor injuries and the driver that dragged him along the road is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The driver that fled and a juvenile in the backseat were charged as well.