Video shows mountain lion attacking Colorado deputy

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A deputy and citizen were attacked by a mountain lion in Larimer County, Colorado, Wednesday afternoon.

The attack happened as deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a reported mountain lion attack in unincorporated Larimer County/Loveland.

After tracking the animal from the original site to a trailer park, the mountain lion attacked a deputy. Multiple shots were fired at the animal, but it continued moving east across the river and to a home near Highway 34.

A CPW game warden shot and killed the animal near the home. Both the injured citizen and deputy were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video