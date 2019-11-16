Video shows deputy wrestle quadruple amputee teenager to the ground

TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) — An Arizona deputy is under fire for appearing to wrestle a quadruple amputee teenager to the ground.

The incident happened in September but the video is just coming to light.

“He wanted to talk. He wanted to have the video on the news because he wanted to make sure that something good comes of this,’ the teen’s public defender said.

To make sure something good did happen, the 15-year-old with no arms and no legs being held down by a Pima County sheriff’s deputy in a Tucson group home asked his public defender to set up an interview to tell his side of the story. The state said there would be no interview allowed, but the teen wants to press ahead to put his story out there.

The video was captured by another teen in the Southside group home. A 16-year-old was also arrested after the deputy recognized he was being recorded.

“It’s tough to tell what exactly led up to it, right? Which is the value of the bodycam,” defense attorney Mark Resnick said.

But the Pima County Sheriff’s Department does not use bodycams. And if not used, it can sometimes question the reliability of what’s said and what’s reported. This video is a perfect illustration of that, according to Resnick.

“No sheriff is going to put in his report, ‘I then shoved the kid’s head into a cabinet for no apparent reason.’ Nobody’s going to put in their report, ‘I didn’t feel threatened but I took the guy to the ground anyway,’” Resnick said.

Both teens were arrested and taken to jail and charged with disorderly conduct. These are issues that might have been avoided if it was taped from beginning to end.

“I can’t imagine a police department in this day and age that doesn’t want that kind of documentation,” Resnick said.

Police were reportedly called to the home after the teen kicked over a garbage can and threatened a worker after allegedly being abandoned by his family. The charges have since been dismissed against the teens.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department launched an internal investigation after seeing the video for the first time this week.