Video shows crocodile hanging out in boat

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FL (CNN) — An empty boat on the water had an unexpected visitor of the reptile variety.

A crocodile was caught on camera crawling into the boat at a Florida marina.

The large reptile was startled by and startling boaters at the Black Point Marina Wednesday morning.

“He lives in this corner here,” boater Nicolas Perez said. “The two of them do.”

He’s seen his share of crocodiles here and while it can be unsettling, they’ve never harmed anyone.

“I’ve never seen them attack or threaten anybody. Just a whole lot of teeth you know,” Perez said.

There’s still a need for warning signs out here. Crocodiles are known to be shy and reclusive, but this new video shows just how easily man and crocodile can get a little too close for comfort.

The American crocodile is federally protected and the Florida Wildlife Commission was called to help. But before officers arrived, the crocodile was back in the water.

“It was interesting,” Perez said. “It doesn’t happen often. And it’s something that hopefully doesn’t happen all the time.”