VIDEO: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Texas

LUBBOCK, Tx (CNN) — Two people are recovering after a shocking semi crash in Texas that was caught on camera.

First responders were on scene of another accident on Highway 84 working to clear the roadway when a semi comes up on the accident but doesn’t stop, barreling into cars while troopers run to get out of the way.

The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop right in front of a news camera crew.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was hit by the truck and another person was trapped inside their car.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

