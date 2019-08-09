VIDEO: Man trashes Florida gas station, punches clerk

(WSVN/WFLA) – Police are looking for two men accused of tearing apart a gas station. One is also accused of attacking the clerk.

The incident occurred at a Chevron Station in Hollywood on Aug. 1.

Lawrence Marabel told WSVN the men became angry when he refused to sell them cigarettes because they both were drunk.

The men began knocking items off the counter and dumping out cans of Red Bull, then things got worse.

Marabel said the larger of the two men went back to his car.

“And then I couldn’t read his card number because they had a temporary tag. So I went to the door to read his tag number and he jumped back out of the truck and came back inside,” Marabel recalled.

The man started throwing punches at the clerk with one hand while holding a can with the other. Then he continued to take his rage out on the store merchandise.

“Finally he was saying made me angry. OK. And second of all I felt that he was invading my privacy you know and my rights – thought they were crazy.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men. Information leading to their arrest and prosecution could lead to a $3,000 reward.

Those with information should call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.