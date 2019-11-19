Video: Mail carrier hounded by wild turkey for the last 3 months, more aggressive lately

Breaking News
Our poor mail carrier has been dealing with this for a month! 😂🦃🚐🍽 #usps

Posted by Sherry Michaels on Monday, November 18, 2019

VILLAGE OF PEWAUKEE — There is a mail carrier who makes rounds in the Village of Pewaukee and Waukesha — and who has been getting hounded by a rogue wild turkey.

Sherry Michaels caught the scene on cellphone recently — and tells FOX6 News this happens every day about mid-afternoon. The mail carrier, named Jeff, calmly goes about his rounds but is shadowed by the wild turkey.

This scene has been playing out for the last three months or so. But Michaels said lately, the turkey has been getting slightly more aggressive. The reason for this? We’ll leave that up to your imagination.

