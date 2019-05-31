VIDEO: Girl saves sister from drowning in pool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) – A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero for saving her 3-year-old sister from drowning in an Atlanta-area swimming pool.

The surveillance video captured the moment 3-year-old Kali Dallis was seen in her green float enjoying a sunny afternoon in the water to nearly drowning in the pool at the Savoy Apartment complex in Chamblee, Georgia.

The footage, which was recorded on May 15, showed Kali gasping for air as she struggles to stay above the water.

Her older sister, 10-year-old Jayla, is on the opposite side of the pool unaware of the dire situation her sister was in.

When Jayla finally realizes her little sister is underwater, she didn’t hesitate for a second. She jumped back into the pool towards her sister’s lifeless body.

“She was like heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up,” Jayla said.

A witness called 911 while Kali’s aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR.

Chamblee police sergeant, Ed Lyons, was checking reports in his patrol car when he saw what was going on. As a father of a 6-year-old daughter, Lyons said he couldn’t help but think of his own daughter as he raced to help.

“I saw my little girl laying there,” he said. “Same kind of little bathing suit she wears, same little hair pulled up in a little bun on top. You know you kind of have to push past that and do what you’re trained to do.”

Although Kali was showing signs of life, she still remained in critical condition. She was taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite emergency center. While there, doctors told Kali’s mother they weren’t sure if she’d make it out alive.

But two weeks after the horrifying incident, Kali is back to being a vivacious toddler. She will be heading home as early as Friday and while it was a close call, Kali’s doctors anticipate that she’ll make a full recovery.