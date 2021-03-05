VIDEO: Crash sends car into outdoor dining area

(CBS Newspath) — Several people were hurt, including two children, after a multi-vehicle crash sent debris flying through the air in Midtown Manhattan Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the corner of 2nd Avenue and East 50th Street in Midtown.

Police said a white van was driving south on 2nd Ave. when it hit a black Toyota Camry, causing the Camry to spin out and crash into an outdoor dining area nearby. Fortunately, no one was inside the structure.

The white van then crashed into a food stand about a block away at 49th Street.

Police said seven people were taken to the hospital, including two children, ages 5 and 7, who were hit by debris.