Video: 9-year-old boy takes grandmother’s car on joyride

TIPP CITY, Ohio (CNN) – Dash-camera video shows an Ohio nine-year-old taking a car on a joyride.

The boy had apparently stolen his grandmother’s white Hyundai SUV.

Witnesses say they saw the boy going 80 to 90 miles per hour on the highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol followed him as he drove through a neighborhood.

Eventually, the boy hit another car and came to a stop.

No one was injured.

