Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

Top Stories

(AP) – Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond. Mario Andretti is John’s uncle.

John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.

