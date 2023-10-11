(WJW) —Vanna White and Pat Sajak are back together for one final season of the long-running game show “Wheel of Fortune.”
Come next season, the longtime host is giving over the helm to Ryan Seacrest, but questions have swirled around what is to come for the show’s puzzle board handler. Thankfully, we now know that White is in until the 2025-2026 season, with a reported contract extension through that time.
However, like when White, 66, was out sick last week, it’s important to have a backup, and that’s where Sajak’s 28-year-old daughter Maggie comes in.
“I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” White recently told E! News. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”
Maggie has previously filled in for White’s role when the letter-turner was a contestant on a celebrity episode of the show.
“She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good,” White told E! of Maggie. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”
Sajak is leaving the show after being a part of it for more than 40 years.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement announcing the decision over the summer. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”