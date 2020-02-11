Va. House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The House of Delegates has voted to pass a bill that bans assault weapons and other firearm accessories.
House Bill 961, sponsored by Delegate Mark Levine (D – Alexandria), passed with a 51-48 vote Tuesday afternoon.
The bill prohibits the sale, transporting, transferring, manufacturing, purchasing, or possessing of an assault firearm. Doing so would result in a Class 6 felony.
The final version of the House Bill includes several amendments, including the definition of an assault firearm. The final bill defines it as, “A semi-automatic center-fire rifle that expels single or multiple projectiles by action of an explosion of a combustible material with a fixed magazine capacity in excess of 12 rounds.”
The bill states it will be illegal for anyone to import, sell, transfer, manufacture or purchase a silencer, which is also punishable as a Class 6 Felony. The same goes for trigger activators.
The assault weapons bill cleared a House subcommittee last week.
