Utah restaurant sells kangaroo meat, sparks controversy

ROY, Utah (CNN) — Exotic meat specials at a popular burger joint in Utah are the usual, but some customers say the fast-food hot spot went too far this month.

Burger Bar is selling kangaroo burgers during the month of January. The burgers have some disgusted.

“Australia is going through a lot problems right now with the fire and everything. Millions of animals are dead,” one customer said. “You see on the news images of kangaroos fleeing the fires through all the smoke and the haze.”

The special seems badly timed, but Burger Bar manager Joe Fowlers says they ordered the meat months ago.

“It was on ship coming to us long before the fires started,” Fowlers said.

The meat came in at the end of December.

“We actually considered not doing it, but kind of logistically it’s very difficult to hold onto hundreds of pounds of meat. We don’t have space for it,” Fowlers said.

So they served it anyway.

Fowlers says they’re actually helping Australia’s economy with their business.

“It shouldn’t offend people, really. It’s just hamburgers. We’re not making a statement or anything like that,” Fowlers said.

It’s not stopping some customers, though.

“I think people should probably stop being so sensitive about stuff,” Bronson Volk said.

Volk doesn’t think twice before biting into his kangaroo burger

“I don’t think it really tastes that different. It’s a little saltier than normal but it’s still a good burger,” Volk said.

Australia’s government allows millions of kangaroos to be hunted for meat each year. Burger Bar says it never serves meat from endangered animals and will reconsider its kangaroo burgers if the fires cause a major population decline.

